CAROLINE ESTREMO ENFIN, NORMALEMENT. Carcassonne

Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

CAROLINE ESTREMO ENFIN, NORMALEMENT.

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 34 – 34 – 37 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-03-20 20:30:00

fin : 2027-03-20

Date(s) :

2027-03-20

Houpette Girl Production & Bleu Citron Productions présentent Caroline Estremo Enfin, normalement.

Normalement adverbe, d’une manière normale, en temps normal. Normalement, tout le monde aime les histoires d’amour ; et ça tombe bien, parce qu’ Enfin, Normalement c’en est une.

Une histoire d’amour amoureux, mais aussi une histoire d’amour de la vie. Et comme normalement, on n’a qu’une vie, autant la vivre à fond.

Enfin, normalement.

Je vous raconte comment je suis tombée amoureuse de l’impossible, de l’interdit.

Et surtout, je vous raconte ô combien j’ai appris, que pour apprécier la vue d’en haut, il fallait en chier dans la montée.

Apparemment, ça fait partie du jeu.

Au fait, normalement, un pitch c’est censé donner envie aux gens de venir voir le spectacle…

Enfin, Normalement.

Du coup, vous venez ?

Durée 1h10

Déconseillée au moins de 14 ans

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Houpette Girl Production & Bleu Citron Productions present Caroline Estremo’s *Enfin, normalement*.

Normally: adverb, in a normal way, under normal circumstances. Normally, everyone loves love stories; and that’s just as well, because *Finally, Normally* is one.

A story of romantic love, but also a story of love for life. And since, normally, we only have one life, we might as well live it to the fullest.

Well, normally.

I’ll tell you how I fell in love with the impossible, with the forbidden.

And above all, I’ll tell you %F4 how much I’ve learned—that to appreciate the view from the top, you have to work your butt off on the climb.

Apparently, %E7a’s part of the game.

By the way, isn’t a pitch supposed to make people want to come see the show?

Well, normally.

So, are you coming?

Running time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Not recommended for children under 14

L’événement CAROLINE ESTREMO ENFIN, NORMALEMENT. Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par