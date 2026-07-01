CATCH PORTIRAGNES PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Portiragnes

Informations pratiques

Portiragnes

CATCH PORTIRAGNES

PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Arènes Portiragnes Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24

fin : 2026-07-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-24 2026-07-31 2026-08-14 2026-08-21

Vivez l’exaltation du Grand show de Catch à Portiragnes-plage !

Ne manquez pas cette occasion de plonger dans l’univers spectaculaire du catch, en plein cœur des Arènes de Portiragnes plage !

.

PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Arènes Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 9 83 58 62 32

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Experience the excitement of the Grand Wrestling Show in Portiragnes-Plage!

Don’t miss this chance to dive into the spectacular world of wrestling, right in the heart of the Portiragnes-Plage Arena!

L’événement CATCH PORTIRAGNES Portiragnes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par 34 ADT34