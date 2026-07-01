CATCH PORTIRAGNES PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Portiragnes
vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · PORTIRAGNES PLAGE · Portiragnes
Informations pratiques
Portiragnes
CATCH PORTIRAGNES
PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Arènes Portiragnes Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24
fin : 2026-07-31
Date(s) :
2026-07-24 2026-07-31 2026-08-14 2026-08-21
Vivez l’exaltation du Grand show de Catch à Portiragnes-plage !
Ne manquez pas cette occasion de plonger dans l’univers spectaculaire du catch, en plein cœur des Arènes de Portiragnes plage !
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PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Arènes Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 9 83 58 62 32
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Experience the excitement of the Grand Wrestling Show in Portiragnes-Plage!
Don’t miss this chance to dive into the spectacular world of wrestling, right in the heart of the Portiragnes-Plage Arena!
L’événement CATCH PORTIRAGNES Portiragnes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par 34 ADT34
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