UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Portiragnes

CATCH PORTIRAGNES PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Portiragnes

vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · PORTIRAGNES PLAGE · Portiragnes

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Lieu
PORTIRAGNES PLAGE
Adresse
Arènes
Ville
34420 Portiragnes
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Portiragnes

CATCH PORTIRAGNES

PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Arènes Portiragnes Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24
fin : 2026-07-31

Date(s) :
2026-07-24 2026-07-31 2026-08-14 2026-08-21

Vivez l’exaltation du Grand show de Catch à Portiragnes-plage !

Ne manquez pas cette occasion de plonger dans l’univers spectaculaire du catch, en plein cœur des Arènes de Portiragnes plage !
  .

PORTIRAGNES PLAGE Arènes Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 9 83 58 62 32 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Experience the excitement of the Grand Wrestling Show in Portiragnes-Plage!

Don’t miss this chance to dive into the spectacular world of wrestling, right in the heart of the Portiragnes-Plage Arena!

L’événement CATCH PORTIRAGNES Portiragnes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Portiragnes (Hérault)