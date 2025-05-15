CAVES BYRRH MURDER PARTY – Thuir, 15 mai 2025 18:30, Thuir.

Vous allez adorer la Murder Party ! Une enquête criminelle passionnante au cœur des Caves Byrrh ! Venez résoudre l’enquête jamais résolue qui hante nos caves et Thuir depuis 1891!! Venez nous aider à comprendre grâce à votre sens de l’analyse ce qui est arrivé à un ingénieur des Caves Byrrh il y a plus de 100 ans !

You’ll love the Murder Party! An exciting criminal investigation in the heart of the Byrrh Cellars! Come and solve the unsolved case that has haunted our cellars and Thuir since 1891! Use your analytical skills to help us understand what happened to a Byrrh cellar engineer over 100 years ago!

Sie werden die Murder Party lieben! Ein spannender Kriminalfall im Herzen der Byrrh-Kellereien! Lösen Sie den ungelösten Fall, der unsere Keller und Thuir seit 1891 heimsucht! Hilf uns mit deinen analytischen Fähigkeiten zu verstehen, was einem Ingenieur der Byrrh-Keller vor über 100 Jahren zugestoßen ist!

Vi innamorerete di Murder Party! Un’emozionante indagine criminale nel cuore delle Cantine Byrrh! Venite a risolvere il caso irrisolto che ha infestato le nostre cantine e Thuir dal 1891! Usate le vostre capacità analitiche per aiutarci a capire cosa è successo a un ingegnere delle cantine Byrrh più di 100 anni fa!

¡Te va a encantar Murder Party! Una emocionante investigación criminal en el corazón de las Bodegas Byrrh ¡Ven a resolver el caso sin resolver que ha atormentado nuestras bodegas y Thuir desde 1891! ¡Usa tus habilidades analíticas para ayudarnos a entender qué le ocurrió a un ingeniero de las bodegas Byrrh hace más de 100 años!

