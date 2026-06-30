*CÉRET DANS SON SECRET Céret
mardi 21 juillet 2026 · Céret
Informations pratiques
Céret
*CÉRET DANS SON SECRET
5 Rue Saint-Ferréol Céret Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21 16:30:00
fin : 2026-07-21
Date(s) :
2026-07-21
Partons ensemble à la découverte des mystères du vieux Céret. Dans ses ruelles anciennes et ses souterrains oubliés, écoutons les secrets enfouis de cette ville, et ses légendes qui hantent encore les pierres.
Réservation obligatoire Départ à 16h30
.
5 Rue Saint-Ferréol Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 53 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Let’s set out together to discover the mysteries of old C%E9ret. In its ancient alleyways and forgotten underground passages, let’s listen to the buried secrets of this town and the legends that still haunt its stones.
Reservations required Tour departs at 4:30 p.m.
L’événement *CÉRET DANS SON SECRET Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
À voir aussi à Céret (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- *IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION Céret 30 juin 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE CÉRET TOUTE UNE HISTOIRE Céret 30 juin 2026
- SPECTACLE DE THÉÂTRE LA DOCLE VITA Céret 1 juillet 2026
- *IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION Céret 3 juillet 2026
- *IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION Céret 3 juillet 2026