68 IÈME FESTIVAL DE LA SARDANE Céret
68 IÈME FESTIVAL DE LA SARDANE Céret vendredi 17 juillet 2026.
Céret
68 IÈME FESTIVAL DE LA SARDANE
Place Picasso Céret Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-17
Date(s) :
2026-07-17
Ballada et Aplec de Sardanes
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Place Picasso Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Ballada and Aplec de Sardanes
L’événement 68 IÈME FESTIVAL DE LA SARDANE Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
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