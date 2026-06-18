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68 IÈME FESTIVAL DE LA SARDANE Céret

68 IÈME FESTIVAL DE LA SARDANE Céret

68 IÈME FESTIVAL DE LA SARDANE Céret vendredi 17 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Place Picasso

Ville : 66400 Céret

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 17 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 17 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif : 15 15 15 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Céret

68 IÈME FESTIVAL DE LA SARDANE

Place Picasso Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-17

Date(s) :
2026-07-17

Ballada et Aplec de Sardanes
  .

Place Picasso Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Ballada and Aplec de Sardanes

L’événement 68 IÈME FESTIVAL DE LA SARDANE Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par VALLESPIR TOURISME

À voir aussi à Céret (Pyrénées-Orientales)