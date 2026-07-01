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Championnat de France Supermotard Colombiers

samedi 25 juillet 2026 · Colombiers

Championnat de France Supermotard Colombiers

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 25 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 26 juillet 2026
Ville
18200 Colombiers
Département
Cher
Tarif
Tarif enfant

Colombiers

Championnat de France Supermotard

Colombiers Cher

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-25
fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :
2026-07-25

Le meilleur du supermotard français
200 pilotes
18 départs de course par weekend
  .

Colombiers 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Best of French Supermoto
200 riders
18 race starts per weekend

L’événement Championnat de France Supermotard Colombiers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE

À voir aussi à Colombiers (Cher)