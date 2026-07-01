AGENDA · Colombiers
Championnat de France Supermotard Colombiers
samedi 25 juillet 2026 · Colombiers
Informations pratiques
Colombiers
Championnat de France Supermotard
Colombiers Cher
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-25
fin : 2026-07-26
Date(s) :
2026-07-25
Le meilleur du supermotard français
200 pilotes
18 départs de course par weekend
.
Colombiers 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Best of French Supermoto
200 riders
18 race starts per weekend
L’événement Championnat de France Supermotard Colombiers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE
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