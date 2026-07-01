Informations pratiques

Colombiers

Championnat de France Supermotard

Colombiers Cher

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-25

fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

Le meilleur du supermotard français

200 pilotes

18 départs de course par weekend

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Colombiers 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Best of French Supermoto

200 riders

18 race starts per weekend

L’événement Championnat de France Supermotard Colombiers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE