Ciné-rencontre MARCIAC Marciac

Marciac

Ciné-rencontre

MARCIAC Ciné JIM32 Marciac Gers

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25 21:00:00

fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

À l’occasion de la sortie au cinéma du film Compostelle , l’actrice Maëlle Vidou, qui interprète Estella, une jeune femme handicapée croisant la route de Fred (Alexandra Lamy) et Adam (Julien Le Berre), viendra a la rencontre des spectateurs après la diffusion du film Compostelle .

Synopsis

Fred et Adam, un adolescent en rupture, ne se connaissent pas. Pourtant, grâce à une association, ils entreprennent ensemble le pèlerinage de Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle. Elle cherche à apaiser son passé, il tente de canaliser sa colère et son sentiment d’abandon. Au fil des kilomètres, entre affrontements et instants suspendus, un lien fragile se tisse. Face aux épreuves du chemin, chacun découvre en lui une force insoupçonnée.

Inspiré d’une histoire vraie.

A noter que la séance de cinéma est le terminus d’une balade culturelle et gastronomique débutée à 18h à l’Office de Tourisme avec le Before.

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MARCIAC Ciné JIM32 Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 33 88 cinemarciac@gmail.com

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English :

On the occasion of the cinema release of the film Compostelle , actress Maëlle Vidou, who plays Estella, a young disabled woman who crosses the path of Fred (Alexandra Lamy) and Adam (Julien Le Berre), will meet the audience after the screening of Compostelle .

Synopsis

Fred and Adam, a teenager on the outs, don’t know each other. However, thanks to an association, they are making the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela together. She is trying to come to terms with her past, he is trying to channel his anger and feelings of abandonment. Over the miles, between confrontations and suspended moments, a fragile bond is forged. Faced with the trials of the road, each of them discovers an unsuspected strength within themselves.

Inspired by a true story.

Please note that the film screening is the culmination of a cultural and gastronomic stroll that begins at 6pm at the Tourist Office with the Before.

L’événement Ciné-rencontre Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65