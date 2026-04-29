Saint-Affrique

Cinéma Le Diable s’habille en Prada 2

1 Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-05-13

fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :

2026-05-13 2026-05-15 2026-05-16 2026-05-17 2026-05-19

Miranda, Andy, Emily et Nigel replongent dans l’univers impitoyable et glamour du magazine Runway et des rues new-yorkaises où l’élégance est une arme redoutable.

29 avril 2026 en salle | 1h 59min | Comédie, Drame

De David Frankel| Par Aline Brosh McKenna

Avec Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt

Titre original The Devil Wears Prada 2 .

1 Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 99 02 10 essa12@orange.fr

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English :

Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel return to the glamorous, ruthless world of Runway magazine and the streets of New York, where elegance is a formidable weapon.

L’événement Cinéma Le Diable s’habille en Prada 2 Saint-Affrique a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)