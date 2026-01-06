Clermont-l’Hérault

CLERMONT-L’HÉRAULT ET SON PASSÉ MÉDIÉVAL, TOUTE UNE HISTOIRE !

Place Jean Jaurès Clermont-l’Hérault Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-09

fin : 2026-07-16

Date(s) :

2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13 2026-08-20

Aventurez-vous dans le vieux Clermont-l’Hérault et sillonnez ses rues pour découvrir l’histoire de ses édifices emblématiques, son château, fief de la famille des Guilhem, son église fortifiée Saint-Paul, ainsi que son quartier médiéval. Remontez le temps à travers la petite et la grande histoire de cette cité, qui s’est développée autour de ses fortifications.

Aventurez-vous dans le vieux Clermont-l’Hérault et sillonnez ses rues pour découvrir l’histoire de ses édifices emblématiques, son château, fief de la famille des Guilhem, son église fortifiée Saint-Paul, ainsi que son quartier médiéval. Remontez le temps à travers la petite et la grande histoire de cette cité, qui s’est développée autour de ses fortifications.

Durée environ 2h30

Par Patrick Hernandez, guide-conférencier. .

Place Jean Jaurès Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : CLERMONT-L’HÉRAULT ET SON PASSÉ MÉDIÉVAL, TOUTE UNE HISTOIRE !

Venture into the old town of Clermont-l?Hérault and wander through its streets to discover the history of its emblematic buildings: the château, stronghold of the Guilhem family, the fortified church of Saint-Paul, and the medieval quarter. Step back in time through the history of this city, which grew up around its fortifications.

L’événement CLERMONT-L’HÉRAULT ET SON PASSÉ MÉDIÉVAL, TOUTE UNE HISTOIRE ! Clermont-l’Hérault a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS