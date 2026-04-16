CONCERT ABBA TRIBUTE BAND Sorède
CONCERT ABBA TRIBUTE BAND Sorède vendredi 24 juillet 2026.
Sorède
CONCERT ABBA TRIBUTE BAND
Rue de la Caserne Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-24
Grande soirée tribute à ABBA, vivez leurs plus grandes tubes !
Concert offert par la municipalité, buvette sur place (pensez à venir avec vos écocups).
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Rue de la Caserne Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 04
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An evening tribute to ABBA and their greatest hits!
Concert offered by the municipality, refreshments on site (remember to bring your ecocups).
L’événement CONCERT ABBA TRIBUTE BAND Sorède a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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