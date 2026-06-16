CONCERT AVEC LES BACHI BOUZOUKS Le Château Bezins-Garraux

Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT AVEC LES BACHI BOUZOUKS

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-03 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Ils écument les bars, les guinguettes, les fêtes de village, les soirées privées…. depuis plus de 20 ans. Ils jouent du bon vieux rock des années 60 à aujourd’hui. Ils ont la pêche et sauront vous faire danser jusqu’au bout de la nuit.

Possibilité de restauration sur place. .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie colomers25@hotmail.com

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English :

They’ve been hitting the bars, dance halls, village festivals, and private parties… for over 20 years. They play good old-fashioned rock from the ’60s to today. They’re full of energy and will keep you dancing until the wee hours of the night.

L’événement CONCERT AVEC LES BACHI BOUZOUKS Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE