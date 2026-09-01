Concert BIG BIG TRAIN Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine

Informations pratiques

Pagney-derrière-Barine

Concert BIG BIG TRAIN Chez Paulette

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-10-04 19:30:00

fin : 2026-10-04 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-04

Big Big Train est un groupe britannique de rock progressif fondé en 1990. Révélé au grand public avec les albums The Underfall Yard et English Electric, il poursuit aujourd’hui son parcours avec le chanteur Alberto Bravin.

En février 2026, le groupe publiera Woodcut, son 17e album et premier concept-album. Il viendra le présenter le dimanche 4 octobre 2026 chez Paulette, à l’occasion de son unique concert en France.

Au programme plus de deux heures de musique mêlant les titres du nouvel album et plusieurs classiques du groupe, dont certains n’ont plus été joués sur scène depuis plus de 25 ans.

Un rendez-vous exceptionnel pour tous les amateurs de rock progressif.Tout public

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343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com

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English :

Big Big Train is a British progressive rock band founded in 1990. Having gained mainstream recognition with the albums *The Underfall Yard* and *English Electric*, the band continues its journey today with singer Alberto Bravin.

In February 2026, the band will release *Woodcut*, their 17th album and first concept album. They will perform it live on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at Paulette, for their only concert in France.

The program will feature over two hours of music blending tracks from the new album with several of the band’s classics, some of which haven’t been performed live in over 25 years.

An exceptional event for all progressive rock fans.

L’événement Concert BIG BIG TRAIN Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par MAISON DU TOURISME TERRES TOULOISES