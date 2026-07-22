CONCERT Catllar
samedi 15 août 2026 · Catllar
Informations pratiques
Catllar
CONCERT
2 Chemin du Languedoc Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Concert de la violoncelliste Steva Trushka à la chapelle du Mas Riquer. Prix libre et collecte au profit de l’association Els amics de San Pere de Belloc.
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2 Chemin du Languedoc Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 67 57 58 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert by cellist Steva Trushka at the Mas Riquer Chapel. Pay-what-you-can admission, with proceeds going to the Els amics de San Pere de Belloc association.
L’événement CONCERT Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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