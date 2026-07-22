Informations pratiques

Catllar

CONCERT

2 Chemin du Languedoc Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-15 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-15

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

Concert de la violoncelliste Steva Trushka à la chapelle du Mas Riquer. Prix libre et collecte au profit de l’association Els amics de San Pere de Belloc.

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2 Chemin du Languedoc Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 67 57 58 83

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English :

Concert by cellist Steva Trushka at the Mas Riquer Chapel. Pay-what-you-can admission, with proceeds going to the Els amics de San Pere de Belloc association.

L’événement CONCERT Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO