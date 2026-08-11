UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert

CONCERT CHE LIMPIDA Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert

mercredi 12 août 2026 · Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert

CONCERT CHE LIMPIDA Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 12 août 2026
Fin
mercredi 12 août 2026
Ville
34150 Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert

CONCERT CHE LIMPIDA

Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12
fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :
2026-08-12

Che Limpida , des polyphonies du monde d’hier à aujourd’hui.

mercredi 12 août 2026 à 21h15
Chapelle des Pénitents de Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert.

Participation libre
Contact 06 61 46 01 99
Che Limpida , des polyphonies du monde d’hier à aujourd’hui.

mercredi 12 août 2026 à 21h15
Chapelle des Pénitents de Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert.

Participation libre
Contact 06 61 46 01 99   .

Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 61 46 01 99 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

%AB Che Limpida %BB, Polyphonic Music from Yesterday and Today.

Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 9:15 p.m.
Chapelle des Pénitents in Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert.

Admission by donation
Contact: 06 61 46 01 99

L’événement CONCERT CHE LIMPIDA Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert a été mis à jour le 2026-08-08 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT

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