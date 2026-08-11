CONCERT CHE LIMPIDA Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert
mercredi 12 août 2026 · Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert
Informations pratiques
Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert
CONCERT CHE LIMPIDA
Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12
fin : 2026-08-12
Date(s) :
2026-08-12
Che Limpida , des polyphonies du monde d’hier à aujourd’hui.
mercredi 12 août 2026 à 21h15
Chapelle des Pénitents de Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert.
Participation libre
Contact 06 61 46 01 99
Che Limpida , des polyphonies du monde d’hier à aujourd’hui.
mercredi 12 août 2026 à 21h15
Chapelle des Pénitents de Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert.
Participation libre
Contact 06 61 46 01 99 .
Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 61 46 01 99
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
%AB Che Limpida %BB, Polyphonic Music from Yesterday and Today.
Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 9:15 p.m.
Chapelle des Pénitents in Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert.
Admission by donation
Contact: 06 61 46 01 99
L’événement CONCERT CHE LIMPIDA Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert a été mis à jour le 2026-08-08 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT
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