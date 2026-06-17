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CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS Céret

CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS Céret

CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS Céret dimanche 2 août 2026.

Ville : 66400 Céret

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : dimanche 2 août 2026

Fin : dimanche 2 août 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 5 Tarif abonné

Céret

CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS

Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif abonné

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :
2026-08-02

Concert d’Aurélien Corbel et de Galdric Vincens par l’Association des Amis des Orgues de Céret.
  .

Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 74 22 

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English :

Concert by Aurélien Corbel and Galdric Vincens, presented by the Association of Friends of the Cérét Organs.

L’événement CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par VALLESPIR TOURISME

À voir aussi à Céret (Pyrénées-Orientales)