Céret

CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS

Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif abonné

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-02 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

Concert d’Aurélien Corbel et de Galdric Vincens par l’Association des Amis des Orgues de Céret.

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Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 74 22

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English :

Concert by Aurélien Corbel and Galdric Vincens, presented by the Association of Friends of the Cérét Organs.

L’événement CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par VALLESPIR TOURISME