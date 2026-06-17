CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS Céret
CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS Céret dimanche 2 août 2026.
Céret
CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS
Céret Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif abonné
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-02
Date(s) :
2026-08-02
Concert d’Aurélien Corbel et de Galdric Vincens par l’Association des Amis des Orgues de Céret.
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Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 74 22
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert by Aurélien Corbel and Galdric Vincens, presented by the Association of Friends of the Cérét Organs.
L’événement CONCERT D’AURÉLIEN CORBEL ET DE GALDRIC VINCENS Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
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