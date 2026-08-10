AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon
CONCERT DE LA SAINTE-CECILE Canet-en-Roussillon
dimanche 22 novembre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
CONCERT DE LA SAINTE-CECILE
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-22 17:00:00
fin : 2026-11-22 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-11-22
Hommage à Conxita BADIA
Année CASALS/DE FALLA
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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Tribute to Conxita BADIA
Ann CASALS/DE FALLA
L’événement CONCERT DE LA SAINTE-CECILE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par MAIRIE CANET
À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)
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