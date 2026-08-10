UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

CONCERT DE LA SAINTE-CECILE Canet-en-Roussillon

dimanche 22 novembre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon

CONCERT DE LA SAINTE-CECILE Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 22 novembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 22 novembre 2026
Heure de début
17:00:00
Adresse
3 Rue Joseph Lafon
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
20 20 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

CONCERT DE LA SAINTE-CECILE

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-22 17:00:00
fin : 2026-11-22 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-11-22

Hommage à Conxita BADIA
Année CASALS/DE FALLA
  .

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Tribute to Conxita BADIA
Ann CASALS/DE FALLA

L’événement CONCERT DE LA SAINTE-CECILE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)