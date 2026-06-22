Bages

CONCERT ÉTÉ À LA CASA CARRÈRE CONCERT CHISPA LATINA & ALMALINDA

9 Avenue de la Méditerranée Bages Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-17 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-17

Spectacle mêlant musique live et danse, aux influences gipsy, latines et espagnoles. Des artistes professionnels offrent une performance énergique et envoûtante, portée par musiciens et chanteurs. Les danseuses subliment l’ensemble avec des tableaux de rumba, sévillane et flamenco, interprétés avec passion et authenticité.

Présence d’une buvette

Concert gratuit, inscription obligatoire

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9 Avenue de la Méditerranée Bages 66670 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

A show blending live music and dance, with gypsy, Latin, and Spanish influences. Professional artists deliver an energetic and captivating performance, led by musicians and singers. The dancers enhance the show with rumba, Sevillana, and flamenco routines, performed with passion and authenticity.

Refreshments available

Free concert; registration required

L’événement CONCERT ÉTÉ À LA CASA CARRÈRE CONCERT CHISPA LATINA & ALMALINDA Bages a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE