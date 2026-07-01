Informations pratiques

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES MARIE BUROU & AURÉLIE SAMANI

CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-03 20:30:00

fin : 2026-08-03 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-03

Dansons sous les voûtes propose une découverte sonore la rencontre rare de la mandoline et de l’orgue dans un programme inspiré par les danses.

Deux instruments que tout semble opposer — l’un intime, percussif et lumineux ; l’autre monumental, orchestral et enveloppant — se rejoignent ici dans une même respiration. Au travers d’un vaste choix d’œuvres allant de Bach à Villa-Lobos, la mandoline devient tour à tour voix d’opéra, guitare populaire ou violon baroque ; l’orgue, orchestre symphonique, continuo ou partenaire chambriste. 10 .

CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 32 00

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English :

%AB *Dansons sous les vo%FBtes %BB* offers a musical journey: the rare combination of the mandolin and the organ in a program inspired by dance.

L’événement CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES MARIE BUROU & AURÉLIE SAMANI Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE