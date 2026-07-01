CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES MARIE BUROU & AURÉLIE SAMANI Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
lundi 3 août 2026 · Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
Informations pratiques
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES MARIE BUROU & AURÉLIE SAMANI
CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-03 20:30:00
fin : 2026-08-03 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-03
Dansons sous les voûtes propose une découverte sonore la rencontre rare de la mandoline et de l’orgue dans un programme inspiré par les danses.
Deux instruments que tout semble opposer — l’un intime, percussif et lumineux ; l’autre monumental, orchestral et enveloppant — se rejoignent ici dans une même respiration. Au travers d’un vaste choix d’œuvres allant de Bach à Villa-Lobos, la mandoline devient tour à tour voix d’opéra, guitare populaire ou violon baroque ; l’orgue, orchestre symphonique, continuo ou partenaire chambriste. 10 .
CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 32 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
%AB *Dansons sous les vo%FBtes %BB* offers a musical journey: the rare combination of the mandolin and the organ in a program inspired by dance.
L’événement CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES MARIE BUROU & AURÉLIE SAMANI Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges (Haute-Garonne)
- KAMISHIBAI VOYAGE AU COEUR DES CONTES LES OLIVETAINS Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 16 juillet 2026
- VESPÉRALES L’HEURE DE L’ORGUE Parvis de la cathédrale Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 16 juillet 2026
- Démonstration et création d’une mosaïque collective Rue du Musée Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 17 juillet 2026
- JOURNEES THEMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA MOSAIQUE MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 17 juillet 2026
- Balade patrimoine autour de St-Bertrand-de-Comminges Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 18 juillet 2026