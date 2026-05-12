CONCERT FESTIVALLON YADICONE BASSENE CHEZ AUTOUR D’UN VERRE AUTOUR D’UN VERRE Joux-la-Ville
CONCERT FESTIVALLON YADICONE BASSENE CHEZ AUTOUR D’UN VERRE AUTOUR D’UN VERRE Joux-la-Ville vendredi 28 août 2026.
Joux-la-Ville
CONCERT FESTIVALLON YADICONE BASSENE CHEZ AUTOUR D’UN VERRE
AUTOUR D’UN VERRE 2 Rue Crête Joux-la-Ville Yonne
Tarif : – – EUR
Autres Tarifs
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-28 23:59:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-28
La chanteuse Yadicone Bassène et le guitariste Raphaël Bérésina se sont rencontrés lors d’une
jam session de la scène Bordelaise. Dès les premières notes leur duo est apparu comme une
évidence. C’est ainsi qu’est né Chill. Ensemble, ils interprètent librement un large répertoire de
standards du jazz et de la soul distillant une atmosphère singulière que l’on retrouve dans leurs
compositions qu’ils souhaitent faire découvrir au plus grand nombre.
Retrouvez-les chez AUTOUR D’UN VERRE, où vous pourrez dîner et/ou boire un verre.
Diner possible à partir de 19h30, pensez à réserver. Concert à 20h30. Entrée Libre. .
AUTOUR D’UN VERRE 2 Rue Crête Joux-la-Ville 89440 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 72 56 22 48
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English : CONCERT FESTIVALLON YADICONE BASSENE CHEZ AUTOUR D’UN VERRE
L’événement CONCERT FESTIVALLON YADICONE BASSENE CHEZ AUTOUR D’UN VERRE Joux-la-Ville a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par Yonne Attractivité (COORDINATION DECIBELLES DATA)
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