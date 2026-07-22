CONCERT GOSPEL AVEC MISTER BLAIZ Sorède
vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · Sorède
Informations pratiques
Sorède
CONCERT GOSPEL AVEC MISTER BLAIZ
1 Place de la République Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24
Date(s) :
2026-07-24
Récital spirituel Voyage dans l’univers du Gospel aux couleurs blues-jazz, avec la chanteuse Charlie.
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1 Place de la République Sorède 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 15 58 87 18
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English :
A spiritual recital titled Journey into the World of Gospel, with blues-jazz influences, featuring singer Charlie.
L’événement CONCERT GOSPEL AVEC MISTER BLAIZ Sorède a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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