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AGENDA · Sorède

CONCERT GOSPEL AVEC MISTER BLAIZ Sorède

vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · Sorède

CONCERT GOSPEL AVEC MISTER BLAIZ Sorède

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Heure de début
21:00:00
Adresse
1 Place de la République
Ville
66740 Sorède
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
10 10 10 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Sorède

CONCERT GOSPEL AVEC MISTER BLAIZ

1 Place de la République Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :
2026-07-24

Récital spirituel Voyage dans l’univers du Gospel aux couleurs blues-jazz, avec la chanteuse Charlie.
  .

1 Place de la République Sorède 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 15 58 87 18 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A spiritual recital titled Journey into the World of Gospel, with blues-jazz influences, featuring singer Charlie.

L’événement CONCERT GOSPEL AVEC MISTER BLAIZ Sorède a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

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