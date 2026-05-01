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Concert Gospel Touchay

Concert Gospel Touchay

Concert Gospel Touchay samedi 9 mai 2026.

Ville : 18160 Touchay

Département : Cher

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Tarif :

Touchay

Concert Gospel

Touchay Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-05-09
fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :
2026-05-09

Le gospel s’invite à Touchay!
Concert avec l’ensemble vocal Gospel Groove à 18h à l’église de Touchay.
Participation au chapeau. Information et réservation 06.12.33.64.23   .

Touchay 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 12 33 64 23 

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English :

Gospel music at Touchay!

L’événement Concert Gospel Touchay a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OT CHATEAUMEILLANT

À voir aussi à Touchay (Cher)