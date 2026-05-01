Concert Gospel Touchay
Concert Gospel Touchay samedi 9 mai 2026.
Touchay
Concert Gospel
Touchay Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-05-09
fin : 2026-05-09
Date(s) :
2026-05-09
Le gospel s’invite à Touchay!
Concert avec l’ensemble vocal Gospel Groove à 18h à l’église de Touchay.
Participation au chapeau. Information et réservation 06.12.33.64.23 .
Touchay 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 12 33 64 23
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Gospel music at Touchay!
L’événement Concert Gospel Touchay a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OT CHATEAUMEILLANT
À voir aussi à Touchay (Cher)
- Bal!ade en Boischaut Cinéma , Beetle Juice Beetle Juice Touchay 4 juillet 2026
- Brocante de Touchay Touchay 26 juillet 2026