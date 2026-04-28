Châtillon-Saint-Jean

Concert Groupe vocal Confluences Voix d’hommes

Chapelle de Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean Drôme

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation conseillée 10-15 €

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-07 17:00:00

fin : 2026-06-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-07

Groupe vocal Confluences:

Voix d’hommes accordées sur la fréquence du cœur et guidées par Cécile Pagès saz, shruti, percussions –



Chants du Caucase et du Proche-Orient, mer Noire, mer Égée, mer Méditerranée, mer Rouge, mer Caspienne…

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Chapelle de Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean 26750 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 41 54 33 67 cecile@ameame.org

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English :

Vocal group Confluences:

Male voices tuned to the frequency of the heart and guided by Cécile Pagès ? saz, shruti, percussion ?



Songs from the Caucasus and Near East, Black Sea, Aegean Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Caspian Sea…

L’événement Concert Groupe vocal Confluences Voix d’hommes Châtillon-Saint-Jean a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Valence Romans Tourisme