Concert Groupe vocal Confluences Voix d’hommes Châtillon-Saint-Jean
Concert Groupe vocal Confluences Voix d’hommes Châtillon-Saint-Jean dimanche 7 juin 2026.
Châtillon-Saint-Jean
Concert Groupe vocal Confluences Voix d’hommes
Chapelle de Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean Drôme
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation conseillée 10-15 €
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-07 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-07
Groupe vocal Confluences:
Voix d’hommes accordées sur la fréquence du cœur et guidées par Cécile Pagès saz, shruti, percussions –
Chants du Caucase et du Proche-Orient, mer Noire, mer Égée, mer Méditerranée, mer Rouge, mer Caspienne…
.
Chapelle de Gillons Châtillon-Saint-Jean 26750 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 41 54 33 67 cecile@ameame.org
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English :
Vocal group Confluences:
Male voices tuned to the frequency of the heart and guided by Cécile Pagès ? saz, shruti, percussion ?
Songs from the Caucasus and Near East, Black Sea, Aegean Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Caspian Sea…
L’événement Concert Groupe vocal Confluences Voix d’hommes Châtillon-Saint-Jean a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Valence Romans Tourisme