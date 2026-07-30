CONCERT JUSTINE CABAL Montpellier
vendredi 21 août 2026 · Montpellier
Informations pratiques
Montpellier
CONCERT JUSTINE CABAL
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21
fin : 2026-08-21
Date(s) :
2026-08-21
Vendredi 21 août Concert Justine Cabal
20h 21h45
Justine interprète des titres en live tout au long du service,
dans une ambiance tamisée et chill, idéale pour accompagner votre repas en douceur.
Vendredi 21 août Concert Justine Cabal
20h 21h45
Justine interprète des titres en live tout au long du service,
dans une ambiance tamisée et chill, idéale pour accompagner votre repas en douceur.
Sur réservation .
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : CONCERT JUSTINE CABAL
Friday, August 21 ? Concert: Justine Cabal
8:00 p.m. 9:45 p.m.
Justine performs live songs throughout the evening,
in a subdued and relaxed atmosphere, perfect for a gentle accompaniment to your meal.
L’événement CONCERT JUSTINE CABAL Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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