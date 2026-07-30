Informations pratiques

Montpellier

CONCERT JUSTINE CABAL

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21

fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

Vendredi 21 août Concert Justine Cabal

20h 21h45

Justine interprète des titres en live tout au long du service,

dans une ambiance tamisée et chill, idéale pour accompagner votre repas en douceur.

Vendredi 21 août Concert Justine Cabal

20h 21h45

Justine interprète des titres en live tout au long du service,

dans une ambiance tamisée et chill, idéale pour accompagner votre repas en douceur.

Sur réservation .

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : CONCERT JUSTINE CABAL

Friday, August 21 ? Concert: Justine Cabal

8:00 p.m. 9:45 p.m.

Justine performs live songs throughout the evening,

in a subdued and relaxed atmosphere, perfect for a gentle accompaniment to your meal.

L’événement CONCERT JUSTINE CABAL Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER