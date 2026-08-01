DÉJEUNER NETWORKING PUIS COWORKING Montpellier
lundi 24 août 2026 · Montpellier
Informations pratiques
Montpellier
DÉJEUNER NETWORKING PUIS COWORKING
48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-24
fin : 2026-08-24
Date(s) :
2026-08-24
On profite encore de la fin de l’ambiance estivale pour s’octroyer une session coworking conviviale et préparer sa rentrée.
On profite encore de la fin de l’ambiance estivale pour s’octroyer une session coworking conviviale et préparer sa rentrée.
Au programme
12h30-14h pour partager un déjeuner et faire connaissance
14h-16h pour partager ses expériences et prendre un moment pour travailler, éventuellement appliquer directement ce qui a été partagé
Parce qu’ensemble, c’est plus motivant!
Tarif 5€, déjeuner non compris chaque personne peut amener ce qu’elle souhaite
Concept Store Le Repaire de Biivers
48 bis rue Roucher, Montpellier
Infos & inscriptions
Contact Tsiky
Téléphone 07 67 29 07 07
Email biivers.fr@gmail.com .
48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 67 29 07 07 biivers.fr@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
We’re making the most of the lingering summer vibe to treat ourselves to a friendly coworking session and get ready for the new school year.
L’événement DÉJEUNER NETWORKING PUIS COWORKING Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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