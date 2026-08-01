Informations pratiques

Montpellier

DÉJEUNER NETWORKING PUIS COWORKING

48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-24

fin : 2026-08-24

Date(s) :

2026-08-24

On profite encore de la fin de l’ambiance estivale pour s’octroyer une session coworking conviviale et préparer sa rentrée.

On profite encore de la fin de l’ambiance estivale pour s’octroyer une session coworking conviviale et préparer sa rentrée.

Au programme

12h30-14h pour partager un déjeuner et faire connaissance

14h-16h pour partager ses expériences et prendre un moment pour travailler, éventuellement appliquer directement ce qui a été partagé

Parce qu’ensemble, c’est plus motivant!

Tarif 5€, déjeuner non compris chaque personne peut amener ce qu’elle souhaite

Concept Store Le Repaire de Biivers

48 bis rue Roucher, Montpellier

Infos & inscriptions

Contact Tsiky

Téléphone 07 67 29 07 07

Email biivers.fr@gmail.com .

48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 67 29 07 07 biivers.fr@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

We’re making the most of the lingering summer vibe to treat ourselves to a friendly coworking session and get ready for the new school year.

L’événement DÉJEUNER NETWORKING PUIS COWORKING Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER