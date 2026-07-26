Informations pratiques

Montpellier

MEZZE PARTY

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 29 – 29 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-20

fin : 2026-08-20

Date(s) :

2026-08-20

Formule tapas & mezze à volonté (hors boissons) à 29 €, dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse

Au programme ambiance musicale pour accompagner la soirée comme il se doit.

Jeudi 20 août Mezze Party

19h 23h

Formule tapas & mezze à volonté (hors boissons) à 29 €, dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse

Au programme ambiance musicale pour accompagner la soirée comme il se doit.

Sur Réservation .

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 49 42 00 72

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : MEZZE PARTY

Tapas & mezze menu of your choice (excluding drinks) for 29 ?, in a warm and festive atmosphere

On the agenda: live music to set the right tone for the evening.

L’événement MEZZE PARTY Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER