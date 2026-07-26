UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Montpellier

MEZZE PARTY Montpellier

jeudi 20 août 2026 · Montpellier

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 20 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 20 août 2026
Adresse
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg
Ville
34000 Montpellier
Département
Hérault
Tarif
29 29

Montpellier

MEZZE PARTY

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 29 – 29 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-20
fin : 2026-08-20

Date(s) :
2026-08-20

Formule tapas & mezze à volonté (hors boissons) à 29 €, dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse
Au programme ambiance musicale pour accompagner la soirée comme il se doit.
Jeudi 20 août Mezze Party
19h 23h

Formule tapas & mezze à volonté (hors boissons) à 29 €, dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse
Au programme ambiance musicale pour accompagner la soirée comme il se doit.

Sur Réservation   .

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 49 42 00 72 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : MEZZE PARTY

Tapas & mezze menu of your choice (excluding drinks) for 29 ?, in a warm and festive atmosphere
On the agenda: live music to set the right tone for the evening.

L’événement MEZZE PARTY Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER

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