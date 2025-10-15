CONCERT L’ART’SCÈN Thuir
CONCERT L’ART’SCÈN Thuir samedi 4 juillet 2026.
Thuir
CONCERT L’ART’SCÈN
boulevard violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 7
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-07-04 20:30:00
fin : 2026-10-03
Date(s) :
2026-07-04 2026-07-05 2026-10-03
Dans son nouveau spectacle polyphonique ÉMOTIONS_404 L’Art Scèn’ projette ses spectateurs dans un monde futur (vraiment fictif ?) où l’humanité a préféré abandonner les émotions, jugées contreproductives. Chez quelques-uns cependant, elles palpitent encore…
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boulevard violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie lartscen@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
In its new polyphonic show, ÉMOTIONS_404 , L?Art Scèn? projects the audience into a (truly fictional?) future world where humanity has abandoned emotions as counterproductive. For some, however, they still throb?
L’événement CONCERT L’ART’SCÈN Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
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