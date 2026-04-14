CONCERT, Le Caillou – restaurant et café, Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne
CONCERT, Le Caillou – restaurant et café, Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne samedi 15 août 2026.
CONCERT Samedi 15 août, 18h00 Le Caillou – restaurant et café Orne
Gratuit.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-08-15T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-15T20:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-15T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-15T20:00:00+02:00
Le Caillou – restaurant et café La Roche d’Oëtre, 61430 Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 61430 Orne Normandie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 67 39 82 82 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « lecaillou61@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.le-caillou.fr/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.google.com/maps/place/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x480a235c02c8e5d7:0xb74ee69e48b43ac9?source=g.page.share »}]
CONCERT
À voir aussi à Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne (Orne)
- EXPOSITION A LA ROCHE D’OETRE, La Roche d’Oëtre, 61430 Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne, Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 25 avril 2026
- Festival Les ExtraVerties Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 14 mai 2026
- FESTIVAL LES EXTRAVERTIES, La Roche d’Oëtre, 61430 Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne, Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 14 mai 2026
- Balade nature en famille, Accueil du festival, Saint Philbert sur orne, Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 14 mai 2026
- Balade nature en famille La Roche d’Oëtre Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 14 mai 2026