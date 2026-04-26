CONCERT MRS JUKE SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONCERT MRS JUKE SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon dimanche 26 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONCERT MRS JUKE
SQUARE LAURET 26 Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-26 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-26 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-26
Un groupe de talentueux musiciens et chanteuse, les bagages remplis de sonorités soul, pop, rock, reggae… Laissez-vous emporter par l’élégance et l’émotion
d’un groupe musical envoûtant, mené par Anastasia Chauvin, une chanteuse exceptionnelle à la voix captivante, accompagnée de trois musiciens.
Des covers remaniés et réinterprétés de façon magistrale ! .
SQUARE LAURET 26 Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A group of talented musicians and a singer, their repertoire filled with soul, pop, rock, and reggae… Let yourself be swept away by the elegance and emotion
of an enchanting band, led by Anastasia Chauvin, an exceptional singer with a captivating voice, accompanied by three musicians.
L’événement CONCERT MRS JUKE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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