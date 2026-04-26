CONCERT MRS JUKE SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

CONCERT MRS JUKE

SQUARE LAURET 26 Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-26 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-26 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-26

Un groupe de talentueux musiciens et chanteuse, les bagages remplis de sonorités soul, pop, rock, reggae… Laissez-vous emporter par l’élégance et l’émotion

d’un groupe musical envoûtant, mené par Anastasia Chauvin, une chanteuse exceptionnelle à la voix captivante, accompagnée de trois musiciens.

Des covers remaniés et réinterprétés de façon magistrale ! .

SQUARE LAURET 26 Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A group of talented musicians and a singer, their repertoire filled with soul, pop, rock, and reggae… Let yourself be swept away by the elegance and emotion

of an enchanting band, led by Anastasia Chauvin, an exceptional singer with a captivating voice, accompanied by three musicians.

L’événement CONCERT MRS JUKE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE