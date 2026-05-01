Thuir

CONCERT POLYPHONIQUE AU THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES

BOULEVARD VIOLET Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-24 16:30:00

fin : 2026-05-24

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

Un concert polyphonique aura lieut au théâtre des Aspres le dimanche 24 mai à 16h30.

Avec la participation du Choeur des hommes de Thuir et la Chorale Estel de Gironella.

Venez nombreux les aplaudir.

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BOULEVARD VIOLET Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 67 67

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A polyphonic concert will be held at the Théâtre des Aspres on Sunday May 24 at 4:30pm.

With the participation of the Choeur des hommes de Thuir and the Chorale Estel de Gironella.

Come and applaud them.

…

L’événement CONCERT POLYPHONIQUE AU THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR