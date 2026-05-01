CONCERT POLYPHONIQUE AU THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES Thuir
CONCERT POLYPHONIQUE AU THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES Thuir dimanche 24 mai 2026.
Thuir
CONCERT POLYPHONIQUE AU THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES
BOULEVARD VIOLET Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-24 16:30:00
fin : 2026-05-24
Date(s) :
2026-05-24
Un concert polyphonique aura lieut au théâtre des Aspres le dimanche 24 mai à 16h30.
Avec la participation du Choeur des hommes de Thuir et la Chorale Estel de Gironella.
Venez nombreux les aplaudir.
…
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BOULEVARD VIOLET Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 67 67
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A polyphonic concert will be held at the Théâtre des Aspres on Sunday May 24 at 4:30pm.
With the participation of the Choeur des hommes de Thuir and the Chorale Estel de Gironella.
Come and applaud them.
…
L’événement CONCERT POLYPHONIQUE AU THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
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