CINÉ DOC SING ME A SONG

Impasse Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-04 18:30:00

fin : 2025-11-04

Date(s) :

2025-11-04

Le jeune Peyangki vit et étudie dans un monastère traditionnel au Bhoutan. Au pays du bonheur, l’arrivée récente d’internet entraîne d’importants bouleversements. Les rituels quotidiens des moines entrent en concurrence frontale avec la nouvelle addi…

Impasse Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 39 49

English :

Young Peyangki lives and studies in a traditional monastery in Bhutan. In the land of happiness, the recent arrival of the Internet is causing major upheavals. The monks’ daily rituals now compete head-on with the new addi…

German :

Der junge Peyangki lebt und lernt in einem traditionellen Kloster in Bhutan. In dem Land des Glücks hat die kürzliche Einführung des Internets zu großen Umwälzungen geführt. Die täglichen Rituale der Mönche treten in frontale Konkurrenz mit der neuen Addi…

Italiano :

Il giovane Peyangki vive e studia in un monastero tradizionale del Bhutan. Nel Paese della Felicità, il recente arrivo di Internet sta causando grandi sconvolgimenti. I rituali quotidiani dei monaci si trovano a competere con la nuova aggiunta…

Espanol :

El joven Peyangki vive y estudia en un monasterio tradicional de Bután. En el País de la Felicidad, la reciente llegada de Internet está causando grandes trastornos. Los rituales cotidianos de los monjes compiten frontalmente con la nueva…

L’événement CINÉ DOC SING ME A SONG Thuir a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR