CONCOURS DE SAUT D’OBSTACLES D125 Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONCOURS DE SAUT D’OBSTACLES D125 Bagnères-de-Luchon dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONCOURS DE SAUT D’OBSTACLES
D125 CENTRE EQUESTRE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-21
Date(s) :
2026-06-21
Compétition de saut d’obstacles à partir de 40 cm et jusqu’à 1 m. Baptême poney pour les plus petits dès 14h00.
Restauration sur place. .
D125 CENTRE EQUESTRE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie equitation@mairie-luchon.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Show jumping competition from 40 cm to 1 m. Pony baptism for the little ones from 2pm.
L’événement CONCOURS DE SAUT D’OBSTACLES Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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