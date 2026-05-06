CONCOURS DE SAUT D’OBSTACLES D125 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

CONCOURS DE SAUT D’OBSTACLES

D125 CENTRE EQUESTRE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-21 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

Compétition de saut d’obstacles à partir de 40 cm et jusqu’à 1 m. Baptême poney pour les plus petits dès 14h00.

Restauration sur place. .

D125 CENTRE EQUESTRE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie equitation@mairie-luchon.fr

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English :

Show jumping competition from 40 cm to 1 m. Pony baptism for the little ones from 2pm.

L’événement CONCOURS DE SAUT D’OBSTACLES Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE