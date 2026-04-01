CONFÉRENCE LES PALÉOS À LA PLAGE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac
CONFÉRENCE LES PALÉOS À LA PLAGE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac samedi 18 avril 2026.
Aurignac
CONFÉRENCE LES PALÉOS À LA PLAGE
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 18:30:00
fin : 2026-04-18
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
Conférence dans le cadre de l’inauguration de l’exposition temporaire
Bertrand Roussel, préhistorien, Directeur des Musées d’Archéologie de Nice animera cette conférence.
Gratuit
Réservation conseillée. Places limitées.
Pour tout public. .
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Conference as part of the inauguration of the temporary exhibition
L’événement CONFÉRENCE LES PALÉOS À LA PLAGE Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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