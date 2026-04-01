CONFÉRENCE LES PALÉOS À LA PLAGE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

Aurignac

CONFÉRENCE LES PALÉOS À LA PLAGE

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18 18:30:00

fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Conférence dans le cadre de l’inauguration de l’exposition temporaire

Bertrand Roussel, préhistorien, Directeur des Musées d’Archéologie de Nice animera cette conférence.

Gratuit

Réservation conseillée. Places limitées.

Pour tout public. .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

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English :

Conference as part of the inauguration of the temporary exhibition

L’événement CONFÉRENCE LES PALÉOS À LA PLAGE Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE