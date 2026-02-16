Conférence Nutri-score santé publique ou marketing? Muséum-Aquarium Amphithéâtre Lucien Cuénot Nancy

Conférence Nutri-score santé publique ou marketing?

Muséum-Aquarium Amphithéâtre Lucien Cuénot 34 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

Gratuit

Jeudi 2026-03-12 18:30:00

2026-03-12 20:00:00

2026-03-12

Le Nutri-Score est devenu un repère clé pour mieux manger, mais sa fiabilité et sa pertinence font débat. Plusieurs experts confrontent leurs points de vue pour décrypter les forces et faiblesses de cet outil. Aide-t-il vraiment à mieux manger ou ajoute-t-il de la confusion sur nos emballages ?

Comment un seul indicateur résume-t-il la complexité de la nutrition ? Portions consommées, degré de transformation, origine des aliments… ses limites dépassent la simple étiquette colorée.Adultes

Muséum-Aquarium Amphithéâtre Lucien Cuénot 34 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 32 99 97

The Nutri-Score has become a key benchmark for better eating, but its reliability and relevance are the subject of much debate. Several experts compare their points of view to decipher the strengths and weaknesses of this tool. Does it really help us eat better, or does it add confusion to our packaging?

How can a single indicator sum up the complexity of nutrition? Portions consumed, degree of processing, food origin… its limits go beyond the simple colored label.

