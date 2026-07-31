Convention Internationale de Trapèze Volant Espace Culturel La Berline La Grand-Combe
lundi 7 septembre 2026 · Espace Culturel La Berline · La Grand-Combe
Informations pratiques
La Grand-Combe
Convention Internationale de Trapèze Volant
Espace Culturel La Berline Champclauson La Grand-Combe Gard
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 12 EUR
Projections cinéma et journée du samedi
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-07 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-12 23:55:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-07 2026-09-12
Une semaine pour découvrir le trapèze volant au plus près des artistes ! Entraînements, spectacles, projections, rencontres et grande journée festive la Convention Internationale de Trapèze Volant ouvre ses portes au public à La Berline.
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Espace Culturel La Berline Champclauson La Grand-Combe 30110 Gard Occitanie reservation@leslendemains.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A week to discover the flying trapeze up close with the performers! Workshops, shows, screenings, meet-and-greets, and a big day of festivities: the International Flying Trapeze Convention opens its doors to the public at La Berline.
L’événement Convention Internationale de Trapèze Volant La Grand-Combe a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par SPL Alès Cévennes Cévennes Tourisme
À voir aussi à La Grand-Combe (Gard)
- Ciné plein air, Espace Frida Kahlo, La Grand-Combe 6 août 2026
- Festival de l’accordéon, Espace Frida Kahlo, La Grand-Combe 8 août 2026
- Concert : “Natacha Santos quartet”, Espace Frida Kahlo, La Grand-Combe 13 août 2026
- Concert : Trio couleur café, Espace Frida Kahlo, La Grand-Combe 20 août 2026
- Grand karaoké, Place Jean-Jaurès, La Grand-Combe 27 août 2026