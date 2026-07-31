Convention Internationale de Trapèze Volant Espace Culturel La Berline La Grand-Combe

Informations pratiques

La Grand-Combe

Convention Internationale de Trapèze Volant

Espace Culturel La Berline Champclauson La Grand-Combe Gard

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 12 EUR

Projections cinéma et journée du samedi

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-07 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-12 23:55:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-07 2026-09-12

Une semaine pour découvrir le trapèze volant au plus près des artistes ! Entraînements, spectacles, projections, rencontres et grande journée festive la Convention Internationale de Trapèze Volant ouvre ses portes au public à La Berline.

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Espace Culturel La Berline Champclauson La Grand-Combe 30110 Gard Occitanie reservation@leslendemains.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A week to discover the flying trapeze up close with the performers! Workshops, shows, screenings, meet-and-greets, and a big day of festivities: the International Flying Trapeze Convention opens its doors to the public at La Berline.

L’événement Convention Internationale de Trapèze Volant La Grand-Combe a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par SPL Alès Cévennes Cévennes Tourisme