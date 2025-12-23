CURIEUSES RENCONTRES Aspet
CURIEUSES RENCONTRES Aspet mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Aspet
CURIEUSES RENCONTRES
SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 40 – 40 – EUR
40
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-01 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-01
La première édition des Curieuses Rencontres, se déroulera du 1er au 8 juillet et mets les artisans au cœur du projet !
Présence de Camille Bréant Manchots & Cie qui proposera un atelier découverte de 20 à 30 minutes à participation libre.
Présence de Leen de Coen avec le matin une démonstration en direct de son savoir et l’après-midi un atelier de 3h d’initiation à la dentelle aux fuseaux. De 2 à 6 pers. A partir de 14 ans. Tarif 40€/pers. Réservation https://opyrenees.fr/billetterie-office-de-tourisme-comminges-pyrenees/ 40 .
SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 32 09 59 39
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The first edition of Curieuses Rencontres will take place from July 1 to 8 and puts artisans at the heart of the project!
L’événement CURIEUSES RENCONTRES Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Aspet (Haute-Garonne)
- CURIEUSES RENCONTRES Aspet 2 juillet 2026
- CURIEUSES RENCONTRES Aspet 3 juillet 2026
- CURIEUSES RENCONTRES Aspet 4 juillet 2026
- DÉCOUVERTE DU MONDE SOUTERRAIN EN MODE SPÉLÉO Aspet 7 juillet 2026
- PARCOURS AVENTURE AQUATIQUE OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet 7 juillet 2026