CYCLOSPORTIVE LA LAPÉBIE PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon

CYCLOSPORTIVE LA LAPÉBIE

PARC DU CASINO Boulevard Edmond Rostand Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-09-13 07:00:00

fin : 2026-09-13 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-13

Vous avez l’esprit de compétition ou simplement vous voulez vous faire plaisir ? Venez participer à la 35ème édition de cette emblématique cyclosportive.

3 parcours

– un petit (rando)

– un moyen

– un grand. .

PARC DU CASINO Boulevard Edmond Rostand Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie osesevents64@hotmail.com

English :

Do you have a competitive spirit, or do you just want to have fun? Come and take part in the 35th edition of this emblematic cyclosportive.

German :

Sind Sie wettkampforientiert oder wollen Sie einfach nur Spaß haben? Nehmen Sie an der 35. Ausgabe dieses emblematischen Radrennens teil.

Italiano :

Avete uno spirito competitivo o volete semplicemente divertirvi? Venite a partecipare alla 35ª edizione di questo emblematico ciclosportivo.

Espanol :

¿Tienes espíritu competitivo o simplemente ganas de divertirte? Ven y participa en la 35ª edición de esta emblemática ciclosportiva.

