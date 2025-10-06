CYCLOSPORTIVE LA LAPÉBIE PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon
CYCLOSPORTIVE LA LAPÉBIE PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon dimanche 13 septembre 2026.
PARC DU CASINO Boulevard Edmond Rostand Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-09-13 07:00:00
fin : 2026-09-13 16:00:00
2026-09-13
Vous avez l’esprit de compétition ou simplement vous voulez vous faire plaisir ? Venez participer à la 35ème édition de cette emblématique cyclosportive.
3 parcours
– un petit (rando)
– un moyen
– un grand. .
PARC DU CASINO Boulevard Edmond Rostand Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie osesevents64@hotmail.com
English :
Do you have a competitive spirit, or do you just want to have fun? Come and take part in the 35th edition of this emblematic cyclosportive.
German :
Sind Sie wettkampforientiert oder wollen Sie einfach nur Spaß haben? Nehmen Sie an der 35. Ausgabe dieses emblematischen Radrennens teil.
Italiano :
Avete uno spirito competitivo o volete semplicemente divertirvi? Venite a partecipare alla 35ª edizione di questo emblematico ciclosportivo.
Espanol :
¿Tienes espíritu competitivo o simplemente ganas de divertirte? Ven y participa en la 35ª edición de esta emblemática ciclosportiva.
