Belley

Cyclosportive l’Aindinoise Grand Colombier 2026

Belley Ain

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09

fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Cyclosportive ouverte à tous, l’Aindinoise revient en mai 2026 avec deux parcours défiant les pentes du Grand Colombier.

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Belley 01300 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes inscription@alpesvelo.com

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English : Cycling sportive Aindinoise Grand Colombier 2026

Challenge yourself on one of the hardest climb in France The Grand Colombier.

L’événement Cyclosportive l’Aindinoise Grand Colombier 2026 Belley a été mis à jour le 2025-12-24 par Office de Tourisme Bugey Sud Grand Colombier