Stage de football FRMC Belley
Stage de football FRMC Belley lundi 24 août 2026.
Belley
Stage de football FRMC
Belley Ain
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-24
fin : 2026-08-28
Date(s) :
2026-08-24
Venez vivre 5 jours de football inoubliables encadrés par des coachs diplômés et formés par la Fundación Real Madrid Clinics !
Ouvert à tous, filles et garçons, de 7 à 16 ans, de tous niveau, licenciés ou non.
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Belley 01300 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes csbelley1920@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : FRMC Soccer Camp
Come experience 5 unforgettable days of soccer under the guidance of certified coaches trained by the Real Madrid Clinics Foundation!
Open to everyone—girls and boys, ages 7 to 16—of all skill levels, whether registered with a club or not.
L’événement Stage de football FRMC Belley a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par Office de Tourisme Bugey Sud Grand Colombier
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