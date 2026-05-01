Belley

Stage de football FRMC

Belley Ain

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-24

fin : 2026-08-28

Date(s) :

2026-08-24

Venez vivre 5 jours de football inoubliables encadrés par des coachs diplômés et formés par la Fundación Real Madrid Clinics !

⁠Ouvert à tous, filles et garçons, de 7 à 16 ans, de tous niveau, licenciés ou non.

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Belley 01300 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes csbelley1920@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : FRMC Soccer Camp

Come experience 5 unforgettable days of soccer under the guidance of certified coaches trained by the Real Madrid Clinics Foundation!

⁠Open to everyone—girls and boys, ages 7 to 16—of all skill levels, whether registered with a club or not.

L’événement Stage de football FRMC Belley a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par Office de Tourisme Bugey Sud Grand Colombier