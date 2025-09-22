Daniel Guichard Hirson

Daniel Guichard

Rue du Petit Taillis Hirson Aisne

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-17 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-17

Date(s) :

2026-05-17

DANIEL GUICHARD, QUELQUES RIDES, MAIS PAS UN COUP DE VIEUX

Daniel Guichard revient en 2026 avec de nouvelles dates. L’occasion pour le chanteur d’interpréter ses plus grands succès qui donnent à la variété ses lettres de noblesse La tendresse , le gitan , l’éternel Mon vieux , tout en laissant la part belle aux reprises et aux inédits.

Plus d’un demi-siècle, que Daniel Guichard chante des textes qui lui plaisent et rendent heureux le public. Un sacré bail. Depuis Faut pas pleurer comme ça , l’artiste touche toujours le cœur de son public. Hirson, ne faillira pas.

Rue du Petit Taillis Hirson 02500 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 3 23 58 81 33

English :

DANIEL GUICHARD, A FEW WRINKLES, BUT NO SIGNS OF AGEING

Daniel Guichard returns in 2026 with new dates. This is an opportunity for the singer to perform his greatest hits, which have given variety music its letters of nobility: La tendresse , le gitan , the eternal Mon vieux , while giving pride of place to covers and previously unreleased material.

For more than half a century, Daniel Guichard has been singing lyrics that please him and his audiences. Quite a long time. Since Faut pas pleurer comme ça , the artist has always touched the hearts of his audiences. Hirson will not falter.

German :

DANIEL GUICHARD, EIN PAAR FALTEN, ABER KEIN ALTER SCHLAG

Daniel Guichard kehrt im Jahr 2026 mit neuen Terminen zurück. Die Gelegenheit für den Sänger, seine größten Hits zu interpretieren, die dem Varieté seinen Adelsbrief verliehen haben: La tendresse , le gitan , das ewige Mon vieux , wobei er auch Coverversionen und unveröffentlichte Stücke zum Besten gibt.

Seit mehr als einem halben Jahrhundert singt Daniel Guichard Texte, die ihm gefallen und das Publikum glücklich machen. Eine ziemlich lange Zeit. Seit Faut pas pleurer comme ça trifft der Künstler immer noch den Nerv seines Publikums. Hirson, wird nicht versagen.

Italiano :

DANIEL GUICHARD, QUALCHE RUGA, MA NESSUN SEGNO DI INVECCHIAMENTO

Daniel Guichard torna nel 2026 con una serie di nuove date. È l’occasione per il cantante di eseguire i suoi più grandi successi, che hanno dato alla musica di varietà le sue lettere di nobiltà: La tendresse , le gitan , l’eterna Mon vieux , oltre a dare spazio a cover e materiale inedito.

Da oltre mezzo secolo, Daniel Guichard canta testi che gli piacciono e che rendono felice il suo pubblico. Un tempo lunghissimo. Da Faut pas pleurer comme ça , l’artista ha sempre toccato il cuore del suo pubblico. Hirson non vacillerà.

Espanol :

DANIEL GUICHARD, ALGUNAS ARRUGAS, PERO NINGÚN SIGNO DE ENVEJECIMIENTO

Daniel Guichard regresa en 2026 con una serie de nuevas citas. Es la ocasión para el cantante de interpretar sus grandes éxitos, que han dado a la música de variedades sus cartas de nobleza: La tendresse , le gitan , la eterna Mon vieux , además de dar un lugar de honor a versiones y material inédito.

Desde hace más de medio siglo, Daniel Guichard canta letras que le gustan y que hacen feliz a su público. Mucho tiempo. Desde Faut pas pleurer comme ça , el artista siempre ha llegado al corazón de su público. Hirson no desfallecerá.

L’événement Daniel Guichard Hirson a été mis à jour le 2025-09-22 par Agence Aisne Tourisme