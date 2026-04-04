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DANSE AVEC LES STARS CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE Chalons En Champagne

DANSE AVEC LES STARS CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE Chalons En Champagne

DANSE AVEC LES STARS CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE Chalons En Champagne vendredi 18 décembre 2026.

Lieu : CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE

Adresse : AVENUE DU PRESIDENT ROOSEVELT

Ville : 51000 Chalons En Champagne

Département : 51

Début : 2026-12-18

Fin : 2026-12-18

Heure de début : 20:00

DANSE AVEC LES STARS Début : 2026-12-18 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE AVENUE DU PRESIDENT ROOSEVELT 51000 Chalons En Champagne 51

À voir aussi à Châlons-en-Champagne (51)