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DANSER AVEC SON BAMBIN Salle Maurice Boy Bagnères-de-Luchon

DANSER AVEC SON BAMBIN Salle Maurice Boy Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 9 mai 2026.

Lieu : Salle Maurice Boy

Adresse : ESPACE NELSON MANDELA

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 7 7 7

Bagnères-de-Luchon

DANSER AVEC SON BAMBIN

Salle Maurice Boy ESPACE NELSON MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR
7

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-09 11:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-09

Partager danse et complicité avec son bambin, de 2 à 30 mois, à bras, en porte-bébé, en écharpe, au sol ou debout.
Organisé par l’association Le Cocon Vivenciel.
Essai gratuit. 7  .

Salle Maurice Boy ESPACE NELSON MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   lecocon.31110@gmail.com

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English :

Share dance and complicity with your toddler, from 2 to 30 months, on your arm, in a baby carrier, in a sling, on the floor or standing up.

L’événement DANSER AVEC SON BAMBIN Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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