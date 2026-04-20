DANSER AVEC SON BAMBIN Salle Maurice Boy Bagnères-de-Luchon
DANSER AVEC SON BAMBIN Salle Maurice Boy Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 9 mai 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
DANSER AVEC SON BAMBIN
Salle Maurice Boy ESPACE NELSON MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR
7
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-09 11:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-09
Partager danse et complicité avec son bambin, de 2 à 30 mois, à bras, en porte-bébé, en écharpe, au sol ou debout.
Organisé par l’association Le Cocon Vivenciel.
Essai gratuit. 7 .
Salle Maurice Boy ESPACE NELSON MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lecocon.31110@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Share dance and complicity with your toddler, from 2 to 30 months, on your arm, in a baby carrier, in a sling, on the floor or standing up.
L’événement DANSER AVEC SON BAMBIN Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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