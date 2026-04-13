DIDJERIDOO / TRIBAL FUSION, Le Nautilus, Perpignan

DIDJERIDOO / TRIBAL FUSION Jeudi 21 mai, 19h00 Le Nautilus Pyrénées-Orientales

10 €

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-21T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-21T23:59:00+02:00

DIDJERIDOO / TRIBAL FUSION

21 mai open 19h start 21h – 10h

Restauration sur place option repas + concert 25 €

Menu : Pull Porc / Écrasé de Pomme de terre + Salade par Francky

Et aussi : Croq / Frites / Salade lentille

Billetterie

WÉMILÉ

Organic Didjeridoo Flamenco Live Performance

Exploration musicale rythmée et envoutante où guitare, didjeridoo et percussions fusionnent dans un univers hypnotique

https://youtu.be/U8U5l0k03Gg?si=yz6ce5MNxZWIeFHy

STELLAR JUNGLE

Electro-Fusion Trance organique

Voyage stellaire, aventure sonore pêchue et audacieuse. A la croisée des chemins entre Electro, didjeridoo, rap et Jungle. Puissance scénique et groove assuré.

https://youtu.be/gOaKsTAwbK4?si=RBfEqzRwewFztqjD

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WÉMILÉ + STELLAR JUNGLE