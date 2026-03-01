Dimanche histoire La Ferté-Bernard
Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
Début : 2026-03-22 15:30:00
fin : 2026-03-22 17:00:00
2026-03-22
Histoire Les Halles Béalet avec Nicole. Entrée libre .
Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire cafeassolfb@gmail.com
