Diner Locale SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan
Diner Locale SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan vendredi 10 juillet 2026.
Campan
Diner Locale
SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La séoube à L’auberge La Bergerie Campan Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-10
Date(s) :
2026-07-10
Dîner local à la Bergerie
Garbure complète, fromage du pays et tarte à la myrtille.
26€ adulte, 13€ enfant.
Réservation conseillée.
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SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La séoube à L’auberge La Bergerie Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 91 87 79
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Local dinner at La Bergerie
Hearty garbure soup, local cheese, and blueberry tart.
$26 per adult, $13 per child.
Reservations recommended.
L’événement Diner Locale Campan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65
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