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Diner Locale SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan

Diner Locale SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan vendredi 10 juillet 2026.

Lieu : SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN

Adresse : La séoube à L'auberge La Bergerie

Ville : 65710 Campan

Département : Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : vendredi 10 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 10 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 19:30:00

Tarif : 25 25 Tarif de base plein tarif

Campan

Diner Locale

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La séoube à L’auberge La Bergerie Campan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-10

Date(s) :
2026-07-10

Dîner local à la Bergerie
Garbure complète, fromage du pays et tarte à la myrtille.
26€ adulte, 13€ enfant.
Réservation conseillée.
  .

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La séoube à L’auberge La Bergerie Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 91 87 79 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Local dinner at La Bergerie
Hearty garbure soup, local cheese, and blueberry tart.
$26 per adult, $13 per child.
Reservations recommended.

L’événement Diner Locale Campan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65

À voir aussi à Campan (Hautes-Pyrénées)