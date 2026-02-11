Informations pratiques

Saint-Aventin

DJ SET ET SPECTACLE PYROTECHNIQUE DU RÉVEILLON AU SOMMET ! À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-31 18:00:00

fin : 2026-12-31 01:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-12-31

DJ Set, descente aux flambeaux et spectacle pyrotechnique son et lumière à minuit.

Et pour prolonger la fête, la télécabine restera exceptionnellement ouverte jusqu’à 1h du matin !

Célèbrez le Nouvel An à 1800m d’altitude !

Un réveillon au sommet se doit d’être grandiose jusqu’au bout. Venez clôturer l’année et en démarrer une nouvelle avec un spectacle son et lumière inédit.

Descente aux flambeaux sur le secteur de Techous, ouvert aux enfants à partir du niveau 3 étoiles. Proposée par les moniteurs de l’Ecole du Ski Français de Luchon-Superbagnères (évènements soumis aux conditions météorologiques). .

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

DJ set, torchlight parade, and a sound-and-light fireworks show at midnight.

And to keep the party going, the gondola will stay open until 1 a.m.—an exception to the usual schedule!

L’événement DJ SET ET SPECTACLE PYROTECHNIQUE DU RÉVEILLON AU SOMMET ! À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE