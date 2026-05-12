DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar Brommat
DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar Brommat samedi 8 août 2026.
Brommat
DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar
Lieu-dit Courbilhac, Montagne de Pleau Brommat Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-08-08
fin : 2026-08-08
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
“Funk4Food#71 Steve Laviers aux platines pour un son Jazz, Reggae, Soul, Afrobeat, House”
Repas sur réservation obligatoire .
Lieu-dit Courbilhac, Montagne de Pleau Brommat 12600 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 32 47 15
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
funk4Food#71 Steve Laviers at the turntables for a sound: Jazz, Reggae, Soul, Afrobeat, House?
L’événement DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar Brommat a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)
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- Kermesse de l’école de Brommat Brommat 13 juin 2026
- Nuit des Burons au Nomad Bar Coubilhac Brommat 13 juin 2026
- Concert et repas au Nomad Bar The Crooked nails Brommat 24 juillet 2026
- Concert et repas au Nomad Bar Pap Ndiaye Brommat 6 août 2026