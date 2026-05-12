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DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar Brommat

DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar Brommat

DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar Brommat samedi 8 août 2026.

Adresse : Lieu-dit Courbilhac, Montagne de Pleau

Ville : 12600 Brommat

Département : Aveyron

Début : samedi 8 août 2026

Fin : samedi 8 août 2026

Tarif :

Brommat

DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar

Lieu-dit Courbilhac, Montagne de Pleau Brommat Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-08-08
fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :
2026-08-08

“Funk4Food#71 Steve Laviers aux platines pour un son Jazz, Reggae, Soul, Afrobeat, House”
Repas sur réservation obligatoire   .

Lieu-dit Courbilhac, Montagne de Pleau Brommat 12600 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 32 47 15 

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English :

funk4Food#71 Steve Laviers at the turntables for a sound: Jazz, Reggae, Soul, Afrobeat, House?

L’événement DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar Brommat a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)

À voir aussi à Brommat (Aveyron)