Brommat

DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar

Lieu-dit Courbilhac, Montagne de Pleau Brommat Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-08-08

fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :

2026-08-08

“Funk4Food#71 Steve Laviers aux platines pour un son Jazz, Reggae, Soul, Afrobeat, House”

Repas sur réservation obligatoire .

Lieu-dit Courbilhac, Montagne de Pleau Brommat 12600 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 83 32 47 15

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English :

funk4Food#71 Steve Laviers at the turntables for a sound: Jazz, Reggae, Soul, Afrobeat, House?

L’événement DJ Steve Laviers et repas au Nomad Bar Brommat a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)