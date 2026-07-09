Dr Feelgood (UK) Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal

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Meisenthal

Dr Feelgood (UK)

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

24

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Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-10-31 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-31

Date(s) :

2026-10-31

Formé à Canvey Island dans l’Essex au début des années 1970, Dr.Feelgood reste l’un des groupes de rhythm and blues live les plus populaires et les plus excitants au monde.

Le style brut et sans compromis de leur show se retrouve sur l’album Stupidity qui a immédiatement pris la première place des charts britanniques.

Dr.Feelgood a également connu un succès mondial avec une série de singles à succès dont Roxette, Back in the Night, Milk and Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home et See You Later Alligator grâce à qui le groupe eut son premier disque d’or.

Le dernier album avec Lee Brilleaux Down at the Doctors, a été enregistré en direct au Dr.Feelgood Music Bar sur Canvey Island,(maintenant le site de l’hôtel Oyster fleet) seulement deux mois avant sa mort.

Le line-up actuel est Kevin Morris à la batterie et Phil Mitchell à la basse, le retour du légendaire Gordon Russell à la guitare, et Robert Kane (anciennement des Animals) qui les a rejoint en 1999.

Le film Oil City Confidential de Julien Temple sorti le 2 février 2010 raconte l’histoire des années de formation du groupe avec l’ère Wilko Johnson.

En mai 2011 sort la réédition numériquement remasterisée de Chess masters sorti à l’origine en 2000 sur EMI Records… l’hommage du groupe au label Chess, qui représente plusieurs des meilleurs artistes de blues du 20ème siècle et le premier album de DrFeelgood avec Robert au chant.

Le groupe sort un très attendu album “Damn Right” fin 2022 et rappelle à point nommé ce qui fit la renommée de DR FEELGOOD.

En 2024, sort un nouvel album live enregistré en France, intitulé Live in Caen, confirme la réputation de DR FEELGOOD en tant que groupe de scène !Tout public

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Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

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English :

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s, Dr. Feelgood remains one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm-and-blues bands in the world.

The raw, uncompromising style of their live shows is captured on the album *Stupidity*, which immediately reached number one on the UK charts.

Dr. Feelgood also enjoyed worldwide success with a string of hit singles, including “Roxette,” “Back in the Night,” “Milk and Alcohol,” “Down at the Doctors,” “She Does It Right,” “Going Back Home,” and “See You Later Alligator”—thanks to which the band earned its first gold record.

The last album with Lee Brilleaux—*Down at the Doctors*—was recorded live at the Dr. Feelgood Music Bar on Canvey Island (now the site of the Oyster Fleet Hotel) just two months before his death.

The current lineup consists of Kevin Morris on drums and Phil Mitchell on bass, with the return of the legendary Gordon Russell on guitar, and Robert Kane (formerly of The Animals), who joined the band in 1999.

Julien Temple’s film *Oil City Confidential*, released on February 2, 2010, tells the story of the band’s formative years with Wilko Johnson.

In May 2011, a digitally remastered reissue of *Chess Masters*—originally released in 2000 on EMI Records—was released. The band’s tribute to the Chess label, which represents many of the 20th century’s greatest blues artists, and Dr. Feelgood’s first album with Robert on vocals.

The band released the highly anticipated album *Damn Right* in late 2022, perfectly capturing what made DR FEELGOOD famous.

In 2024, a new live album recorded in France, titled *Live in Caen*, was released, cementing DR FEELGOOD’s reputation as a live band!

L’événement Dr Feelgood (UK) Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE