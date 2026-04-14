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E-nitiation informatique, Bibliothèque Champfleury, Avignon

E-nitiation informatique, Bibliothèque Champfleury, Avignon

E-nitiation informatique, Bibliothèque Champfleury, Avignon jeudi 21 mai 2026.

Lieu : Bibliothèque Champfleury

Adresse : Rue Marie Madeleine 84000 Avignon

Ville : 84000 Avignon

Département : Vaucluse

Début : jeudi 21 mai 2026

Fin : jeudi 21 mai 2026

Tarif : Entrée gratuite sur inscription

E-nitiation informatique Jeudi 21 mai, 15h00 Bibliothèque Champfleury Vaucluse

Entrée gratuite sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-21T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-21T16:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-21T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-21T16:30:00+02:00

Apprenez à reconnaître les fausses informations (info ou intox), de se poser les questions clés pour s’en protéger et d’identifier les sites recommandés pour l’actualité.

Bibliothèque Champfleury Rue Marie Madeleine 84000 Avignon Avignon 84000 Quartier Ouest Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur 04 90 82 62 12 https://bibliotheques.avignon.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/avignon.bibliotheques/;https://www.instagram.com/avignonbibliotheques/;https://www.youtube.com/avignonbibliotheques;https://www.avignon.fr/les-equipements/les-bibliotheques;https://www.avignon.fr/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://bibliotheques.avignon.fr/contacts »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 90 82 62 12 »}] Horaires :
Mardi, jeudi et vendredi de 13h à 18h30
Mercredi de 10h à 12h et de 13h à 18h ORIZO : ligne C2, arrêt Jules Ferry
Comment se protéger des fausses informations ? adulte formation

À voir aussi à Avignon (Vaucluse)