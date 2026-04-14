E-nitiation informatique, Bibliothèque Champfleury, Avignon
E-nitiation informatique, Bibliothèque Champfleury, Avignon jeudi 21 mai 2026.
E-nitiation informatique Jeudi 21 mai, 15h00 Bibliothèque Champfleury Vaucluse
Entrée gratuite sur inscription
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-21T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-21T16:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-21T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-21T16:30:00+02:00
Apprenez à reconnaître les fausses informations (info ou intox), de se poser les questions clés pour s’en protéger et d’identifier les sites recommandés pour l’actualité.
Bibliothèque Champfleury Rue Marie Madeleine 84000 Avignon Avignon 84000 Quartier Ouest Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur 04 90 82 62 12 https://bibliotheques.avignon.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/avignon.bibliotheques/;https://www.instagram.com/avignonbibliotheques/;https://www.youtube.com/avignonbibliotheques;https://www.avignon.fr/les-equipements/les-bibliotheques;https://www.avignon.fr/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://bibliotheques.avignon.fr/contacts »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 90 82 62 12 »}] Horaires :
Mardi, jeudi et vendredi de 13h à 18h30
Mercredi de 10h à 12h et de 13h à 18h ORIZO : ligne C2, arrêt Jules Ferry
Comment se protéger des fausses informations ? adulte formation
À voir aussi à Avignon (Vaucluse)
- Atelier Tataki Zomé, Bibliothèque Ceccano, Avignon 15 avril 2026
- Jardin de papier, Bibliothèque Pierre Boulle, Avignon 15 avril 2026
- Atelier petits pots et petites graines, Bibliothèque Paul & Alice Cluchier, Avignon 15 avril 2026
- Jardinez votre bib !, Bibliothèque du Puzzle, Avignon 15 avril 2026
- Le banquet des odeurs, Bibliothèque Ceccano, Avignon 15 avril 2026