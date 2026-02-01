A la découverte de l’exposition Pompon, Bibliothèque Ceccano, Avignon
Mardi 17 février, 09h30, 10h30 Bibliothèque Ceccano Avignon, 2bis rue Laboureur 84000 Avignon Séance de conte
Mardi 17 février, 09h30, 10h15 Bibliothèque Pierre Boulle Avignon, 8 place du viguier 84000 Avignon Exploration sensorielle
Mardi 17 février, 10h30 Bibliothèque Paul & Alice Cluchier Avignon, Parc de la Cantonne 84000 Avignon Séance de conte
Mercredi 18 février, 09h30, 10h15 Bibliothèque Pierre Boulle Avignon, 8 place du viguier 84000 Avignon Exploration sensorielle
Mercredi 18 février, 09h30, 10h30 Bibliothèque Ceccano Avignon, 2bis rue Laboureur 84000 Avignon Lectures en Langue des signes
Mercredi 18 février, 10h30 Bibliothèque Renaud-Barrault Avignon, 6 rue Perrin Morel 84000 Avignon Dans mon livre
Mercredi 18 février, 10h30 Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand Avignon, Avenue François Mauriac 84000 Avignon Promenade au jardin des histoires
Jeudi 19 février, 09h30, 10h45 Bibliothèque Paul & Alice Cluchier Avignon, Parc de la Cantonne 84000 Avignon Séance de conte
Jeudi 19 février, 09h45, 10h30 Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand Avignon, Avenue François Mauriac 84000 Avignon Spectacle
Vendredi 20 février, 09h30, 10h30 Bibliothèque Champfleury Avignon, Rue Marie Madeleine 84000 Avignon Atelier musique
Samedi 21 février, 10h30 Bibliothèque Ceccano Avignon, 2bis rue Laboureur 84000 Avignon Spectacle
24 - 27 février Bibliothèque Champfleury Avignon, Rue Marie Madeleine 84000 Avignon En vacances ? Profite d’un moment ludique et créatif à la bibliothèque !
Mardi 24 février, 15h00 Bibliothèque Renaud-Barrault Avignon, 6 rue Perrin Morel 84000 Avignon Atelier jaspage
Mercredi 25 février, 14h30 Bibliothèque Ceccano Avignon, 2bis rue Laboureur 84000 Avignon Tournoi Mario Kart
Jeudi 26 février, 10h30 Bibliothèque Paul & Alice Cluchier Avignon, Parc de la Cantonne 84000 Avignon Crée ton histoire dont tu es le héros
Vendredi 27 février, 17h00 Bibliothèque Renaud-Barrault Avignon, 6 rue Perrin Morel 84000 Avignon Atelier karaoké