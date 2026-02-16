Animations Jeux d’hiver en famille! Château de Simiane Valréas
Vacances d'hiver Du lundi 16 au vendredi 20 février 2026.
Du lundi 23 au vendredi 27 février 2026. Café associatif ô petits bonheurs Pertuis Vaucluse 2026-02-16 2026-02-16
Stage vacances handball et multisports Complèxe Sportif du Vignarès Chemin du moulin neuf Valréas Vaucluse 2026-02-16 08:00:00 2026-02-16 08:00:00
Mardi 17 février, 09h30, 10h30 Bibliothèque Ceccano Avignon, 2bis rue Laboureur 84000 Avignon Séance de conte
Mardi 17 février, 09h30, 10h15 Bibliothèque Pierre Boulle Avignon, 8 place du viguier 84000 Avignon Exploration sensorielle
Mardi 17 février, 10h30 Bibliothèque Paul & Alice Cluchier Avignon, Parc de la Cantonne 84000 Avignon Séance de conte
Mercredi 18 février, 09h30, 10h15 Bibliothèque Pierre Boulle Avignon, 8 place du viguier 84000 Avignon Exploration sensorielle
Mercredi 18 février, 09h30, 10h30 Bibliothèque Ceccano Avignon, 2bis rue Laboureur 84000 Avignon Lectures en Langue des signes
Mercredi 18 février, 10h30 Bibliothèque Renaud-Barrault Avignon, 6 rue Perrin Morel 84000 Avignon Dans mon livre
Mercredi 18 février, 10h30 Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand Avignon, Avenue François Mauriac 84000 Avignon Promenade au jardin des histoires
La Maison des Enfants fête Carmentran Espace Jean Duffard 43 cours Victor Hugo Valréas Vaucluse 2026-02-18 10:30:00 2026-02-18 10:30:00
Concours de Belote Primé Espace Jean Duffard 43 cours Victor Hugo Valréas Vaucluse 2026-02-18 13:15:00 2026-02-18 13:15:00
Atelier créatif Dessine la Marquise de Sévigné Château de Simiane 8 Place Aristide Briand Valréas Vaucluse 2026-02-18 14:30:00 2026-02-18 14:30:00
Jeudi 19 février, 09h30, 10h45 Bibliothèque Paul & Alice Cluchier Avignon, Parc de la Cantonne 84000 Avignon Séance de conte
Jeudi 19 février, 09h45, 10h30 Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand Avignon, Avenue François Mauriac 84000 Avignon Spectacle
Vendredi 20 février, 09h30, 10h30 Bibliothèque Champfleury Avignon, Rue Marie Madeleine 84000 Avignon Atelier musique
Atelier manuel créatif la boite à amour au chat chouette Vendredi 20 février 2026 à partir de 14h. Chat chouette des jeux 125 rue colbert Pertuis Vaucluse 2026-02-20 14:00:00 2026-02-20 14:00:00
L'Inguimbertine à l'Hôtel-Dieu Visite en Famille Bibliothèque-Musée Inguimbertine 180 Place Aristide Briand Carpentras Vaucluse 2026-02-27 16:00:00 2026-02-27 16:00:00
L'Inguimbertine à l'Hôtel visite en famille Bibliothèque-Musée Inguimbertine 180 Place Aristide Briand Carpentras Vaucluse 2026-02-20 16:00:00 2026-02-20 16:00:00
Joe Dassin Story Le Rex 11 place Cardinal Maury Valréas Vaucluse 2026-02-20 21:00:00 2026-02-20 21:00:00